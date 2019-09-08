Riot police arrest a woman outside Tung Chung MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Lawyer accuses Hong Kong Bar Association of siding with protesters after it condemned police abuse of power
- Barrister Simon Chiu says group took premature stance in letter
- But association chairman Philip Dykes says comments were clearly directed at elements within force that ‘had not lived up to usual high standards’
