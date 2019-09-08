Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The woman suffered a serious eye injury during a violent showdown between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong protests: woman who suffered eye injury in violent protest engages lawyers to block police’s attempt to seek her medical records

  • Protesters say woman was hit by a police beanbag round, but force refuses to take blame without probe and obtains search warrant to get medical reports
  • Sources reveal she has engaged lawyers to block police attempts
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Ng Kang-chung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 10:17pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The woman suffered a serious eye injury during a violent showdown between protesters and police in Tsim Sha Tsui on August 11. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.