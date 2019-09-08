Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (centre) hopes legal action will force police to explain their stance on the Yuen Long attack and adopt corrective measures. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Seven Hongkongers injured in Yuen Long MTR station attack plan to sue police chief for failing to prevent incident
- Police were accused of arriving late at the scene, prompting some to suggest they had acted in collusion with attackers – a charge officers have denied
- Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who is assisting the injured persons, hopes action will force police to reveal their actual plan on that day
Topic | Hong Kong protests
