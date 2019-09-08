Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested at Hong Kong International Airport, and says ‘ridiculous circumstance’ is result of bail mix-up
- Demosisto party founder was on way to Germany and the United States when he was stopped by police
- Wong will appear at Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he expects to be released, and calls overnight detention ‘utterly unreasonable’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters