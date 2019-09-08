Channels

Filmmaker Yonfan with the best screenplay award for the his animation movie No 7 Cherry Lane at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 7. Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong filmmaker Yonfan’s animation condemning ongoing anti-government protests wins best screenplay award at Venice Film Festival

  • Filmmaker condemns protesters for turning city ‘upside down’, but at the same time thanks Hong Kong for giving him the freedom to create
  • Post about his award evokes mixed response on social media, some congratulating while others slamming him for blaming protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:42pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

