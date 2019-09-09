Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong cleared to travel after bail blunder leads to day of detention
- The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breaching travel restrictions, on his way to Germany and the US
- Eastern Court hears his bail terms were previously taken down inaccurately, leading to a mix-up
Topic | Joshua Wong
Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested at Hong Kong airport, says ‘ridiculous circumstance’ is result of bail mix-up
- Demosisto party founder was on way to Germany and the United States when he was stopped by police
- Wong will appear at Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Monday, when he expects to be released
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters