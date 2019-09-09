Channels

Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong cleared to travel after bail blunder leads to day of detention

  • The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breaching travel restrictions, on his way to Germany and the US
  • Eastern Court hears his bail terms were previously taken down inaccurately, leading to a mix-up
Topic |   Joshua Wong
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 12:19pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong was cleared to travel to Germany and the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested at Hong Kong airport, says ‘ridiculous circumstance’ is result of bail mix-up

  • Demosisto party founder was on way to Germany and the United States when he was stopped by police
  • Wong will appear at Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Monday, when he expects to be released
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 10:51am, 9 Sep, 2019

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Reuters
