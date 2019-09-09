Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An entrance of Central MTR station is set alight by anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

‘Respect commuters’ rights’, Hong Kong government tells protesters as chief executive and transport minister visit reopened MTR stations

  • Carrie Lam toured Central and Wan Chai stations, accompanied by Frank Chan and top MTR Corp officials
  • Stations were among four forced to close following disruptions during Sunday protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 2:55pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An entrance of Central MTR station is set alight by anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protests: peaceful pleas for United States’ support quickly descend into usual mayhem as tear gas fired and MTR station trashed and burned

  • Thousands rally in city’s business district to march to American consulate calling for help from US President Donald Trump
  • But radical faction breaks away setting fire to an entrance at Central MTR station before spreading chaos across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 6:59am, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.