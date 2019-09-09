An entrance of Central MTR station is set alight by anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
‘Respect commuters’ rights’, Hong Kong government tells protesters as chief executive and transport minister visit reopened MTR stations
- Carrie Lam toured Central and Wan Chai stations, accompanied by Frank Chan and top MTR Corp officials
- Stations were among four forced to close following disruptions during Sunday protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An entrance of Central MTR station is set alight by anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: peaceful pleas for United States’ support quickly descend into usual mayhem as tear gas fired and MTR station trashed and burned
- Thousands rally in city’s business district to march to American consulate calling for help from US President Donald Trump
- But radical faction breaks away setting fire to an entrance at Central MTR station before spreading chaos across Hong Kong Island and Kowloon
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters set fire to an entrance of Central MTR Station as Sunday’s demonstrations turn ugly. Photo: Edmond So