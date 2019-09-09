Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The injured woman had sent the authority a legal letter over her records. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: police given medical reports of woman with eye injury despite her bid to block move

  • Police earlier obtained a search warrant after woman and her family ignored their efforts to get hold of her medical records
  • Force now reviewing information but statement from the witness is most important, senior officer says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 10:29pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The injured woman had sent the authority a legal letter over her records. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.