Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Ka-shing says that aside from the second world war Hong Kong has been dealt its worst blow. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing calls on those in power to show humanity and provide ‘way out’ for young people in protest crisis

  • Billionaire spoke to some participants as 1,000 Buddhists assembled at Tsz Shan Monastery in Tai Po to pray for Hong Kong
  • In first public comments about unrest, he says ‘both sides should try to put their feet in another’s shoes, then many of the big troubles can be reduced into small ones’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:48pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ka-shing says that aside from the second world war Hong Kong has been dealt its worst blow. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.