Li Ka-shing says that aside from the second world war Hong Kong has been dealt its worst blow. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing calls on those in power to show humanity and provide ‘way out’ for young people in protest crisis
- Billionaire spoke to some participants as 1,000 Buddhists assembled at Tsz Shan Monastery in Tai Po to pray for Hong Kong
- In first public comments about unrest, he says ‘both sides should try to put their feet in another’s shoes, then many of the big troubles can be reduced into small ones’
