Members of the Special Tactical Squad enter a stationary train at Prince Edward station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: officials attempt for sixth time to debunk rumours of deaths during police operation in MTR station but ‘mourners’ remain unconvinced
- Rumours claim three anti-government protesters were killed after officers charged onto a train with batons and pepper spray on August 31
- Dozens of people again gather outside Prince Edward station to pay respect to those they believe were killed, with some burning paper offerings
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits Central MTR station a day after anti-government protesters vandalised it. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong’s railway staff union warns some MTR stations cannot survive further vandalism by anti-government protesters
- Carrie Lam toured Central station, accompanied by transport chief Frank Chan and top MTR Corp officials
- Station was among four forced to close following disruptions during Sunday protests
