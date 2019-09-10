Channels

Anti-government protesters wave the US flag as they march to the consulate in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader tells US Congress not to ‘interfere’ with city’s affairs, and calls on anti-government protesters to stop asking Washington for help

  • Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would allow it to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials
  • Activists Joshua Wong and Denise Ho to travel to US capital next week to meet lawmakers over bill
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 12:53pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (centre) arrives at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Joshua Wong says Hong Kong is like Berlin in ‘new cold war’ as he arrives in Germany

  • Activist calls city a bulwark between free world and ‘dictatorship of China’
  • Wong was earlier arrested at Hong Kong airport after mix-up over bail conditions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:17am, 10 Sep, 2019

