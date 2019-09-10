Anti-government protesters wave the US flag as they march to the consulate in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader tells US Congress not to ‘interfere’ with city’s affairs, and calls on anti-government protesters to stop asking Washington for help
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would allow it to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials
- Activists Joshua Wong and Denise Ho to travel to US capital next week to meet lawmakers over bill
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (centre) arrives at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joshua Wong says Hong Kong is like Berlin in ‘new cold war’ as he arrives in Germany
- Activist calls city a bulwark between free world and ‘dictatorship of China’
- Wong was earlier arrested at Hong Kong airport after mix-up over bail conditions
