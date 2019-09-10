Channels

Carrie Lam said “an escalation of violence will not solve society’s problems”. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam unmoved by tycoon Li Ka-shing’s call for ‘mercy’ on anti-government protesters

  • Carrie Lam says her administration ‘would not endorse or support any act that goes against the rule of law’
  • She decries ‘crazy’ damage to railway stations over the weekend
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 3:10pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Members of the Special Tactical Squad enter a stationary train at Prince Edward station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong protests: officials attempt for sixth time to debunk rumours of deaths during police operation in MTR station but ‘mourners’ remain unconvinced

  • Rumours claim three anti-government protesters were killed after officers charged onto a train with batons and pepper spray on August 31
  • Dozens of people again gather outside Prince Edward station to pay respect to those they believe were killed, with some burning paper offerings
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:08am, 10 Sep, 2019

