Carrie Lam said “an escalation of violence will not solve society’s problems”. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam unmoved by tycoon Li Ka-shing’s call for ‘mercy’ on anti-government protesters
- Carrie Lam says her administration ‘would not endorse or support any act that goes against the rule of law’
- She decries ‘crazy’ damage to railway stations over the weekend
Members of the Special Tactical Squad enter a stationary train at Prince Edward station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: officials attempt for sixth time to debunk rumours of deaths during police operation in MTR station but ‘mourners’ remain unconvinced
- Rumours claim three anti-government protesters were killed after officers charged onto a train with batons and pepper spray on August 31
- Dozens of people again gather outside Prince Edward station to pay respect to those they believe were killed, with some burning paper offerings
