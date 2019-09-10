Hong Kong football fans turn their backs as the Chinese national anthem is played before the World Cup qualifier against Iran. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese national anthem booed and human chain formed at Hong Kong v Iran World Cup soccer qualifier as protests enter the sporting arena
- Fans protest before kick-off in crucial qualifying match at Hong Kong Stadium and again at half-time
- March of the Volunteers has been regularly booed by local fans since World Cup qualifier in 2015
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong football fans turn their backs as the Chinese national anthem is played before the World Cup qualifier against Iran. Photo: Felix Wong