Protesters gather at Moko shopping mall in Mong Kok. Photo: Yujing Liu
Politics

Protesters’ newest theme song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ echoes through city’s shopping malls as crowds gather for peaceful rallies

  • Local musician said to have composed number in response to online call for a theme song to unite protesters and boost morale
  • Demonstrators descended on shopping centres to peacefully sing songs and chant slogans
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 1:55am, 11 Sep, 2019

