Protesters gather at Moko shopping mall in Mong Kok. Photo: Yujing Liu
Protesters’ newest theme song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ echoes through city’s shopping malls as crowds gather for peaceful rallies
- Local musician said to have composed number in response to online call for a theme song to unite protesters and boost morale
- Demonstrators descended on shopping centres to peacefully sing songs and chant slogans
Topic | Hong Kong protests
