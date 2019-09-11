Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police arrest an anti-government protester at Sha Tin MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: ex-head of Ontario police watchdog dismisses concerns about suitability to join probe into force’s handling of unrest and defends his impartiality

  • Gerry McNeilly, former head of Office of the Independent Police Review Director in Canadian province, says accusations against him were unfair
  • He and four other experts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand have been appointed to advise Hong Kong watchdog as it examines police handling of protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police arrest an anti-government protester at Sha Tin MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.