Police arrest an anti-government protester at Sha Tin MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: ex-head of Ontario police watchdog dismisses concerns about suitability to join probe into force’s handling of unrest and defends his impartiality
- Gerry McNeilly, former head of Office of the Independent Police Review Director in Canadian province, says accusations against him were unfair
- He and four other experts from Britain, Australia and New Zealand have been appointed to advise Hong Kong watchdog as it examines police handling of protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
