Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during ‘Belt and Road Summit’. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong will overcome present challenges to play key role in China’s trade strategy, city’s leader Carrie Lam tells annual Belt and Road Summit

  • Chief executive admits to challenges facing the city, but says it will find a way back to stability
  • Beijing officials say ending ‘violent chaos’ is in everyone’s best interests
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 1:23pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during ‘Belt and Road Summit’. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Under Beijing’s directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model “socialism with Chinese characteristics” city. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Can Hong Kong maintain its status amid protests despite Beijing’s push to turn Shenzhen into a financial hub?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, South China Morning Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • In this latest instalment, The Post looks at speculation that anti-government protests will mean Hong Kong runs the risk of being replaced by Shenzhen as the financial heart of the Greater Bay Area
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 4:08pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Under Beijing’s directive, Shenzhen will transform into a model “socialism with Chinese characteristics” city. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.