Cathay Pacific is feeling the pain of Hong Kong’s increasingly violent protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific suffers 38 per cent plunge in passengers travelling to Hong Kong in August as busy holiday month hit by anti-government protests
- Airline expects September will also be challenging and has said it will make short-term remedial measures
- Demand for business class travel, which supports far more of Cathay Pacific’s revenue ‘experienced a more significant drop’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific is feeling the pain of Hong Kong’s increasingly violent protests. Photo: Winson Wong