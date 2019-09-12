Former deputy secretary for economic development and labour Wilson Fung was found guilty last month on one count of misconduct in public office. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong civil servant jailed for nine months for failing to declare HK$510,000 payment from his lover, whose aviation applications he handled
- Wilson Fung, 56, was found guilty of misconduct in public office last month for not disclosing dealings with businesswoman mistress to government
- Court found Fung and Cheyenne Chan, 63, not guilty of bribery but deemed him to have lied about not knowing her business status
