Former deputy secretary for economic development and labour Wilson Fung was found guilty last month on one count of misconduct in public office. Photo: Handout
Politics

Former Hong Kong civil servant jailed for nine months for failing to declare HK$510,000 payment from his lover, whose aviation applications he handled

  • Wilson Fung, 56, was found guilty of misconduct in public office last month for not disclosing dealings with businesswoman mistress to government
  • Court found Fung and Cheyenne Chan, 63, not guilty of bribery but deemed him to have lied about not knowing her business status
Topic |   Law
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 10:53am, 12 Sep, 2019

