Anti-government protesters on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay during a banned march on August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Police issue letter of objection to rally planned for Sunday on the 15th straight weekend of Hong Kong anti-government protests, citing safety concerns

  • March from Causeway Bay to Central was being organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, which has hosted the largest protests this summer
  • Police said they had grounds to believe some demonstrators would break off from march’s route and target high-risk buildings
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:37pm, 12 Sep, 2019

