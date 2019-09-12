Anti-government protesters on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay during a banned march on August 31. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Police issue letter of objection to rally planned for Sunday on the 15th straight weekend of Hong Kong anti-government protests, citing safety concerns
- March from Causeway Bay to Central was being organised by the Civil Human Rights Front, which has hosted the largest protests this summer
- Police said they had grounds to believe some demonstrators would break off from march’s route and target high-risk buildings
Topic | Hong Kong protests
