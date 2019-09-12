Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-China activists appears at IFC, Central. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests: pro-Beijing and anti-government camps attempt to outsing each other at IFC Mall in Central

  • Bystanders do not mind event and say everyone has right to voice opinion peacefully
  • Anti-government protesters plan to stage more singing rallies across city on Thursday night
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 5:03pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-China activists appears at IFC, Central. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester handing out the lyrics to ‘Do You Hear The People Sing?’ ahead of the football match between Manchester City and Kitchee at Hong Kong Stadium on July 24. Photo: Winson Wong
Arts & Culture

Hong Kong protest songs: 7 anthems of the anti-extradition movement – do you hear the people sing?

  • From Christian hymns to Canto-pop hits, Hong Kong protesters have been expressing their frustration and solidarity through song
  • Lyrics like ‘Still I am still free/ Still I am independent/ Forever loudly singing my song’ embody a movement that shows no signs of slowing down
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Charley Lanyon

Charley Lanyon  

Updated: 12:52pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester handing out the lyrics to ‘Do You Hear The People Sing?’ ahead of the football match between Manchester City and Kitchee at Hong Kong Stadium on July 24. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.