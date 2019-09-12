Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A riot police officer throws a canister of tear gas at journalists without warning outside Causeway Bay station on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Press associations call on Hong Kong police to curb attacks on journalists covering anti-government protests

  • Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association say press are subject to increasing aggression by police
  • Both groups also dismiss police claims there are fake reporters among press, saying only one case of a fake press card has been reported
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 5:54pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A riot police officer throws a canister of tear gas at journalists without warning outside Causeway Bay station on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.