The popular October 1 fireworks could be called off over public safety concerns. Photo: Dickson Lee
National Day fireworks on 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China could be cancelled over protests crisis, Hong Kong government source says
- City leaders ‘inclined’ to cancel annual event that generally draws some 300,000 spectators to both sides of harbour
- Event has only been cancelled twice – 2013 over Lamma Island boat tragedy and 2014 because of the Occupy protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
