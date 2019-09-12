Ho Iat-seng starts as chief executive of Macau on December 20. Photo: Reuters
National security law has contributed to Macau’s success, next leader Ho Iat-seng says, after Beijing’s praise for city sparked comparisons with protest-hit Hong Kong
- Ho, however, was quick to come to Hong Kong’s defence and said President Xi Jinping’s remarks should not be interpreted as criticism of the city
- Xi had praised Macau’s prosperity, stability and harmony, saying it proved the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ could work
