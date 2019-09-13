Channels

Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Politics

Hong Kong protests: three months on and the anti-government activists want their enemies to burn with them. Is there any end in sight?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • In this final instalment, we talk to frontline protesters as they question whether they are prepared for long jail sentences and why they are making wills for their family
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 8:36am, 13 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Pro-China activists appear at IFC, Central. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong protests: pro-Beijing and anti-government camps attempt to outsing each other at IFC Mall in Central

  • Bystanders do not mind event and say everyone has right to voice opinion peacefully
  • Anti-government protesters plan to stage more singing rallies across city on Thursday night
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 4:44am, 13 Sep, 2019

Pro-China activists appear at IFC, Central. Photo: May Tse
