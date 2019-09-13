Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong protests: three months on and the anti-government activists want their enemies to burn with them. Is there any end in sight?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this final instalment, we talk to frontline protesters as they question whether they are prepared for long jail sentences and why they are making wills for their family
Pro-China activists appear at IFC, Central. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: pro-Beijing and anti-government camps attempt to outsing each other at IFC Mall in Central
- Bystanders do not mind event and say everyone has right to voice opinion peacefully
- Anti-government protesters plan to stage more singing rallies across city on Thursday night
