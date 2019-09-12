Vacant flats in Ho Man Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong gets moving on vacancy tax bill to target developers hoarding new flats
- Bill will target all newly completed flats left empty – unsold and not rented out – for more than six months in a year
- Opposition lawmakers accuse city leader Carrie Lam of targeting developers to divert attention from roiling political crisis
Topic | Hong Kong property
Vacant flats in Ho Man Tin. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. A land supply task force said taking one-fifth of the 172-hectare course would help ease the city's housing crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong pressure group calls on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to take back all of Fanling golf course and reconsider Lantau island plan amid protest turmoil
- Housing group expresses doubt city leader’s plan to create artificial islands could be achieved amid ongoing protest crisis
- Separately, pro-Beijing party calls on government to speed up land resumption in rural areas
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. A land supply task force said taking one-fifth of the 172-hectare course would help ease the city's housing crisis. Photo: Winson Wong