Pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters try to outdo each other at the IFC shopping centre in Central. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Police ban rally for fear of more violence and chaos as Hong Kong braces for citywide protests at weekend

  • Police object to Sunday’s event on grounds there had been ‘chaos’, ‘violence’ and ‘destruction’ after previous marches organised by Civil Human Rights Front
  • Demonstrators also plan to gather in public parks and climb the iconic Lion Rock and Victoria Peak for ‘alternative’ Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:26am, 13 Sep, 2019

It would be the first time the MTR Corp has cancelled overnight services during one of the four holidays it offers them. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

MTR Corporation to cancel overnight train services during Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations over fears of protest violence

  • Rail operator likely to extend service hours, rather than offering overnight trains, as it usually does four times a year during holidays
  • Gatherings of large crowds during Mid-Autumn Festival have raised fears of repeat of violence that has shut stations in recent weeks
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 11:18pm, 11 Sep, 2019

