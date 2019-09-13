Pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters try to outdo each other at the IFC shopping centre in Central. Photo: May Tse
Police ban rally for fear of more violence and chaos as Hong Kong braces for citywide protests at weekend
- Police object to Sunday’s event on grounds there had been ‘chaos’, ‘violence’ and ‘destruction’ after previous marches organised by Civil Human Rights Front
- Demonstrators also plan to gather in public parks and climb the iconic Lion Rock and Victoria Peak for ‘alternative’ Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
It would be the first time the MTR Corp has cancelled overnight services during one of the four holidays it offers them. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR Corporation to cancel overnight train services during Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations over fears of protest violence
- Rail operator likely to extend service hours, rather than offering overnight trains, as it usually does four times a year during holidays
- Gatherings of large crowds during Mid-Autumn Festival have raised fears of repeat of violence that has shut stations in recent weeks
