A worker begins the process of cleaning up after the Legislative Council complex was vandalised during an anti-government protest on July 1. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s cleaners, in tears as they pick up the mess left by protests, need better protective gear to safeguard their health
- Workers run gauntlet of broken glass, burned-out rubbish bins, and tear gas once protesters go home
- Contractors leaving elderly employees without googles, gloves, or breathing masks
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Hong Kong protests: three months on and the anti-government activists want their enemies to burn with them. Is there any end in sight?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this final instalment, we talk to frontline protesters as they question whether they are prepared for long jail sentences and why they are making wills for their family
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz