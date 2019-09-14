Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A worker begins the process of cleaning up after the Legislative Council complex was vandalised during an anti-government protest on July 1. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong’s cleaners, in tears as they pick up the mess left by protests, need better protective gear to safeguard their health

  • Workers run gauntlet of broken glass, burned-out rubbish bins, and tear gas once protesters go home
  • Contractors leaving elderly employees without googles, gloves, or breathing masks
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 8:36am, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A worker begins the process of cleaning up after the Legislative Council complex was vandalised during an anti-government protest on July 1. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Politics

Hong Kong protests: three months on and the anti-government activists want their enemies to burn with them. Is there any end in sight?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • In this final instalment, we talk to frontline protesters as they question whether they are prepared for long jail sentences and why they are making wills for their family
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 4:54pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.