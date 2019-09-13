Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Davin Kenneth Wong (centre), attends a press conference at the University of Hong Kong about students going on strike on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

University of Hong Kong student leader flees city after bus stop attack left him fearing for his life

  • Acting student union president Davin Kenneth Wong claims he was assaulted in Wan Chai by man wearing white T-shirt
  • Wong says he and other prominent figures in anti-government protest movement were all attacked within space of 24 hours
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 3:54pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Davin Kenneth Wong (centre), attends a press conference at the University of Hong Kong about students going on strike on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.