Office workers singing Glory to Hong Kong and chanting protest slogans at Chater Garden in Central on Friday afternoon. Photo: Gigi Choy
Office workers join singing flash mob on their lunch break as part of Hong Kong protests throughout Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
- Hundreds of people turn out at Chater Garden in Central where they sing protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chant slogans
- Day of protest begins with human chains formed at schools and will continue with events across city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
