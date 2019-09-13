Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Office workers singing Glory to Hong Kong and chanting protest slogans at Chater Garden in Central on Friday afternoon. Photo: Gigi Choy
Politics

Office workers join singing flash mob on their lunch break as part of Hong Kong protests throughout Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

  • Hundreds of people turn out at Chater Garden in Central where they sing protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong and chant slogans
  • Day of protest begins with human chains formed at schools and will continue with events across city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Gigi Choy  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 4:43pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Office workers singing Glory to Hong Kong and chanting protest slogans at Chater Garden in Central on Friday afternoon. Photo: Gigi Choy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.