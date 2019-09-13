Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Ka-shing has hit back at a “regrettable misinterpretation” of his remarks. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing hits back at ‘unwarranted’ accusations he condones crime and caused city’s housing crisis

  • Li had urged those in power to ‘provide a way out’ for the young people involved in protests, describing them as the ‘masters of our future’
  • Tycoon says it is regrettable his remarks were misinterpreted after pro-Beijing commentary attacked him for showing leniency
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 8:04pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ka-shing has hit back at a “regrettable misinterpretation” of his remarks. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing asked the city government to be lenient towards the young people involved in the protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s appeal for leniency for protesters gets cool reception from Chinese media

  • If billionaire wants to help young people he should build more low-cost housing in the city, official says
  • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said earlier that city’s government ‘will not endorse or condone any act that goes against the rule of law’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jun Mai  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:34pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing asked the city government to be lenient towards the young people involved in the protests. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.