Li Ka-shing has hit back at a “regrettable misinterpretation” of his remarks. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing hits back at ‘unwarranted’ accusations he condones crime and caused city’s housing crisis
- Li had urged those in power to ‘provide a way out’ for the young people involved in protests, describing them as the ‘masters of our future’
- Tycoon says it is regrettable his remarks were misinterpreted after pro-Beijing commentary attacked him for showing leniency
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Li Ka-shing has hit back at a “regrettable misinterpretation” of his remarks. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing asked the city government to be lenient towards the young people involved in the protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s appeal for leniency for protesters gets cool reception from Chinese media
- If billionaire wants to help young people he should build more low-cost housing in the city, official says
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said earlier that city’s government ‘will not endorse or condone any act that goes against the rule of law’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing asked the city government to be lenient towards the young people involved in the protests. Photo: Felix Wong