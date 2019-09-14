Hikers forms a human chain on Lion Rock, in protest against the extradition bill. 13SEP19 SCMP / Martin Chan
Hong Kong protesters take the high ground as human chains form on The Peak and Lion Rock during Mid-Autumn Festival
- Peaceful gatherings across the city follow earlier singing flash mob in Chater Garden
- Riot police briefly deployed as protesters gather outside care home visited by city leader Carrie Lam
Topic | Hong Kong protests
