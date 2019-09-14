Tsang noted ‘a lot of grievances in society right now’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam needs to be the public’s punching bag to quell anti-government protests, says former Legislative Council chief Jasper Tsang
- Former president of the legislature says government needs to play catch-up in getting its message out to the public
- Comments come as Carrie Lam invites local councillors for talks, a plan already criticised by a member of her own cabinet
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tsang noted ‘a lot of grievances in society right now’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during ‘Belt and Road Summit’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong will overcome present challenges to play key role in China’s trade strategy, city’s leader Carrie Lam tells annual Belt and Road Summit
- Chief executive admits to problems facing the city, but says it will find a way back to stability
- Beijing officials say ending violence is in everyone’s best interest
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during ‘Belt and Road Summit’. Photo: May Tse