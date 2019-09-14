Channels

Tsang noted 'a lot of grievances in society right now'. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam needs to be the public's punching bag to quell anti-government protests, says former Legislative Council chief Jasper Tsang

  • Former president of the legislature says government needs to play catch-up in getting its message out to the public
  Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Politics

TOP PICKS

Tsang noted ‘a lot of grievances in society right now’. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tony Cheung
Politics

Hong Kong will overcome present challenges to play key role in China’s trade strategy, city’s leader Carrie Lam tells annual Belt and Road Summit

  • Chief executive admits to problems facing the city, but says it will find a way back to stability
  • Beijing officials say ending violence is in everyone’s best interest
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:21pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during ‘Belt and Road Summit’. Photo: May Tse
