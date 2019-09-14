Hong Kong protests: fighting breaks out between rival camps amid singing and waving of Chinese flags
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong protests: fighting breaks out between rival camps amid singing and waving of Chinese flags
- Police called as anti-government protesters and pro-Beijing groups clash in Kowloon Bay
- Both sides have arranged rallies and protests on the 15th weekend of unrest in the city
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.