A group of government supporters clash with local residents outside Fortress Hill MTR station on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Attacks reported at ‘Lennon Walls’ in Hang Hau and Fortress Hill as pro-government groups retaliate against Hong Kong protesters
- Police say mob assaulted a 35-year-old man in Hang Hau Man Kuk Lane Park, injuring his arms, legs and face
- Separately, online video shows pro-government group scuffling with local residents near Fortress Hill MTR station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A group of government supporters clash with local residents outside Fortress Hill MTR station on Saturday. Photo: Facebook