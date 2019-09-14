Channels

A group of government supporters clash with local residents outside Fortress Hill MTR station on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Attacks reported at ‘Lennon Walls’ in Hang Hau and Fortress Hill as pro-government groups retaliate against Hong Kong protesters

  • Police say mob assaulted a 35-year-old man in Hang Hau Man Kuk Lane Park, injuring his arms, legs and face
  • Separately, online video shows pro-government group scuffling with local residents near Fortress Hill MTR station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 4:10pm, 14 Sep, 2019

A group of government supporters clash with local residents outside Fortress Hill MTR station on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
