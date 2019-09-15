Jacob Kam, the chief executive officer of MTR Corporation, at the railway operator’s offices in Kowloon Bay on May 6. Photo: Winson Wong
MTR chief Jacob Kam takes heat for plan to use Gurkhas as railway enforcers because they do not know Cantonese curse words
- CEO Kam says Nepalese workers would be able to ignore Cantonese swear words, taunts and foul language – meaning fewer conflicts
- But rights activists recoil, one calls Kam’s comments ‘discrimination right down to the bones’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Jacob Kam, the chief executive officer of MTR Corporation, at the railway operator’s offices in Kowloon Bay on May 6. Photo: Winson Wong