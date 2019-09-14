Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The students held a peaceful three-hour rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: hundreds of pupils hold peaceful rally in Central as parents, teachers and opposition lawmakers offer support

  • Six pupils who organised the event in Edinburgh Place said 500 people attended the rally, which lasted for more than three hours
  • In separate event, 10 masked pupils hold a press conference to condemn police clearance operation in Tai Po a week ago
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Holly Chik  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 10:35pm, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The students held a peaceful three-hour rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.