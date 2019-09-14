Police outside National Disaster Hardware shop on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police search latest pop-up location of protester-friendly hardware store – but nothing illegal found
- Shop owned by Lee Ching-hei and two partners was the sixth pop-up location the group opened since August 3 – with the others lasting about a week
- Lee was arrested on August 31 along with six employees for supplying ‘offensive weapons’
