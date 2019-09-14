Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police outside National Disaster Hardware shop on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong police search latest pop-up location of protester-friendly hardware store – but nothing illegal found

  • Shop owned by Lee Ching-hei and two partners was the sixth pop-up location the group opened since August 3 – with the others lasting about a week
  • Lee was arrested on August 31 along with six employees for supplying ‘offensive weapons’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police outside National Disaster Hardware shop on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.