A fight breaks out between pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters in Amoy Plaza shopping centre in Kowloon Bay on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: skirmishes and fist fights across the city as rival camps clash but day passes without scenes of major violence

  • Sparks fly as pro-government camp tries to clear two Lennon Walls in the city, before both sides attempt to drown each other out in song
  • Scuffles and bloody clashes intensify with flags and umbrellas used as weapons and 25 people taken to hospitals
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:02am, 15 Sep, 2019

A fight breaks out between pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters in Amoy Plaza shopping centre in Kowloon Bay on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
The students held a peaceful three-hour rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: hundreds of pupils hold peaceful rally in Central as parents, teachers and opposition lawmakers offer support

  • Six pupils who organised the event in Edinburgh Place said 500 people attended the rally, which lasted for more than three hours
  • In separate event, 10 masked pupils hold a press conference to condemn police clearance operation in Tai Po a week ago
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Holly Chik  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:34pm, 14 Sep, 2019

The students held a peaceful three-hour rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
