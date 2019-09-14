A fight breaks out between pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters in Amoy Plaza shopping centre in Kowloon Bay on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: skirmishes and fist fights across the city as rival camps clash but day passes without scenes of major violence
- Sparks fly as pro-government camp tries to clear two Lennon Walls in the city, before both sides attempt to drown each other out in song
- Scuffles and bloody clashes intensify with flags and umbrellas used as weapons and 25 people taken to hospitals
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The students held a peaceful three-hour rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: hundreds of pupils hold peaceful rally in Central as parents, teachers and opposition lawmakers offer support
- Six pupils who organised the event in Edinburgh Place said 500 people attended the rally, which lasted for more than three hours
- In separate event, 10 masked pupils hold a press conference to condemn police clearance operation in Tai Po a week ago
