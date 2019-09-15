LIVE
Causeway Bay shops close as thousands kick off illegal march in Hong Kong's busy shopping hub
- Tram services from Central to North Point also suspended
- Crowd waves US flag and sings new anthem while heading in direction of Wan Chai
Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘West can’t solve your problems,’ China’s Communist Party tells Hong Kong protesters
- Those who ‘call on people to take to the streets’ have nothing to offer but ‘empty words of democracy and freedom’, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in commentary published on social media
- Western nations ‘can’t even solve their domestic problems … it is a fantasy to ask them to help people thousands of miles away’, it says
