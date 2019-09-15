Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Causeway Bay shops close as thousands kick off illegal march in Hong Kong's busy shopping hub

  • Tram services from Central to North Point also suspended
  • Crowd waves US flag and sings new anthem while heading in direction of Wan Chai
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 3:17pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Photo: Dickson Lee
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 3:17pm, 15 Sep, 2019

Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘West can’t solve your problems,’ China’s Communist Party tells Hong Kong protesters

  • Those who ‘call on people to take to the streets’ have nothing to offer but ‘empty words of democracy and freedom’, Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission says in commentary published on social media
  • Western nations ‘can’t even solve their domestic problems … it is a fantasy to ask them to help people thousands of miles away’, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Updated: 12:09pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has said the protesters in Hong Kong should not expect the West to solve their problems. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.