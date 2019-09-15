Sergeant Lau Chak-kei points his shotgun at protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung Police Station. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police officer who pointed shotgun at protesters is featured on Chinese state television’s prime-time news show Xinwen Lianbo
- Programme watched by more than 100 million people and normally features stories about what state leaders are doing
- CCTV segment another endorsement from China for city’s embattled police force
