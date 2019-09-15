Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sergeant Lau Chak-kei points his shotgun at protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung Police Station. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong police officer who pointed shotgun at protesters is featured on Chinese state television’s prime-time news show Xinwen Lianbo

  • Programme watched by more than 100 million people and normally features stories about what state leaders are doing
  • CCTV segment another endorsement from China for city’s embattled police force
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 2:10pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sergeant Lau Chak-kei points his shotgun at protesters who had gathered outside Kwai Chung Police Station. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.