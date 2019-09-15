Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

About 10 people gathered in Taipei’s Ximending district at 3pm. They held posters saying “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times”. Photo: TV Screen Capture
Politics

Small group of Taiwanese gathers in Taipei to sing songs in support of Hong Kong anti-government protesters – with more rallies planned

  • Taiwanese supporters of Hong Kong protesters sing Glory to Hong Kong, the new anthem of local demonstrators, and a Cantonese version of Do You Hear the People Sing?
Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 8:47pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

About 10 people gathered in Taipei’s Ximending district at 3pm. They held posters saying “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times”. Photo: TV Screen Capture
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.