About 10 people gathered in Taipei’s Ximending district at 3pm. They held posters saying “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times”. Photo: TV Screen Capture
Small group of Taiwanese gathers in Taipei to sing songs in support of Hong Kong anti-government protesters – with more rallies planned
- Taiwanese supporters of Hong Kong protesters sing Glory to Hong Kong, the new anthem of local demonstrators, and a Cantonese version of Do You Hear the People Sing?
Topic | Taiwan
