Several hundred doctors have signed a letter supporting the way police have handled the protests, but the profession remains divided over the issue. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hundreds of doctors side with police over Hong Kong protests, exposing deep divisions in medical profession
- About 500 medics back the force’s handling of unrest and urge city not to glorify violence in open letter
- It follows show of support for protesters by other health care staff that slammed police’s use of force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
