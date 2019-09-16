Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students at Shue Yan University in North Point hold a class boycott on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hundreds rally against Hong Kong police for arresting social workers trying to mediate during clashes with anti-government protesters

  • Police have accused social workers and lawmakers of obstructing them, but groups claim they were just trying to help people who had been arrested
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Gigi Choy  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:25pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students at Shue Yan University in North Point hold a class boycott on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.