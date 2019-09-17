Channels

Hong Kong has been gripped by protests for months. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protests: ‘Dialogue Office’ launched to help city’s leader Carrie Lam resolve crisis

  • Move attracts concern that government will fall back on familiar faces in its own network if it does not quickly cast its net wider
  • Outfit set up under research unit the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office will be headed by retired bureaucrat Warner Cheuk
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 7:22am, 17 Sep, 2019

A protester lights a petrol bomb before throwing it at police stationed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Law and Crime

Police chief praises officers on 100th day of Hong Kong protests while association warns petrol bomb attacks by protesters could be met with live ammunition

  • Junior Police Officers’ Association issues statement on 100th day of anti-government protests sparked by now-withdrawn extradition bill
  • Commissioner Stephen Lo gives full support to officers, thanking them for their professionalism during ‘challenging and difficult times’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 2:52am, 17 Sep, 2019

