The flight schedule of Hong Kong Airlines is being cut back as protests aggravate the carrier’s financial issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

Hong Kong Airlines to reduce number of flights as protests take toll on carriers

  • Nearly one in 10 tickets on stricken airline no longer available under major flight cancellation programme
  • Carrier’s financial woes compounded by weeks of demonstrations suffocating passenger demand
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 10:47am, 17 Sep, 2019

The flight schedule of Hong Kong Airlines is being cut back as protests aggravate the carrier's financial issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock
Transport

Hong Kong Airlines staff face unpaid leave and reduced working hours as travellers deferring or cancelling trips cause cash flow shortfall

  • Beleaguered airline blames deteriorating financial situation on anti-government protests that have been rocking the city since early June
  • Stricken airline endured months of boardroom turmoil earlier in the year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 5:43am, 31 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock
