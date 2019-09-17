The flight schedule of Hong Kong Airlines is being cut back as protests aggravate the carrier’s financial issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines to reduce number of flights as protests take toll on carriers
- Nearly one in 10 tickets on stricken airline no longer available under major flight cancellation programme
- Carrier’s financial woes compounded by weeks of demonstrations suffocating passenger demand
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The flight schedule of Hong Kong Airlines is being cut back as protests aggravate the carrier’s financial issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong Airlines staff face unpaid leave and reduced working hours as travellers deferring or cancelling trips cause cash flow shortfall
- Beleaguered airline blames deteriorating financial situation on anti-government protests that have been rocking the city since early June
- Stricken airline endured months of boardroom turmoil earlier in the year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Airlines staff face a bumpy ride. Photo: Shutterstock