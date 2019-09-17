Channels

Hong Kong's chief executive will begin formal dialogue with members of the public next week in an attempt to resolve the issues underpinning the protest crisis. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to meet public next week in first of dialogue sessions to defuse protest crisis

  • Chief executive finally launches official programme of talks with planned sit-down involving up to 200 members of the public
  • Discussions designed for government to better understand roots of demonstrations that have roiled city for months
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 2:01pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong’s chief executive will begin formal dialogue with members of the public next week in an attempt to resolve the issues underpinning the protest crisis. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong has been gripped by protests for months. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Hong Kong protests: ‘Dialogue Office’ launched to help city’s leader Carrie Lam resolve crisis

  • Move attracts concern that government will fall back on familiar faces in its own network if it does not quickly cast its net wider
  • Outfit set up under research unit the Policy Innovation and Coordination Office will be headed by retired bureaucrat Warner Cheuk
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 7:22am, 17 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong has been gripped by protests for months. Photo: Bloomberg
