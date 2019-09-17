Riot police arrest an anti-government protester in Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout
Logbook for removal operation of injured protesters at Prince Edward MTR station had multiple changes made to it, document from Hong Kong fire services shows
- Lawmaker Alvin Yeung makes document public at press conference, flanked by three masked fire services officers
- Fire Services Department blasts leak of document, calling it irresponsible and saying it will lead to more confusion and misunderstanding
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police arrest an anti-government protester in Prince Edward MTR station on August 31. Photo: Handout