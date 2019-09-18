Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, left, and Denise Ho at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing on Tuesday morning in Washington. Photo: AP
Activists testify before US Congress for legislation supporting democracy in Hong Kong
- Joshua Wong and Denise Ho are part of a group testifying before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China
- Historians will look back on 2019 as ‘a watershed’, said Wong, adding he hoped Congress would be celebrated ‘for having stood on the side of Hongkongers’
People run as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AP
US lawmakers introduce bill to stop tear gas sales to Hong Kong
- Bill would prohibit US companies from exporting non-lethal crowd control and defence items to Hong Kong
