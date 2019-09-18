Tung Chee-hwa was Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Photo: May Tse
Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa honoured by Beijing for contribution to ‘one country, two systems’, praised for ‘safeguarding national security’ during tenure
- Observers and lawmakers say central government made the move with current political crisis engulfing city in mind
- Tung is the only Hongkonger on a list of 42 awardees to get national medals and honorary titles as part of 70th anniversary commemoration
Topic | China's Communist Party
Tung Chee-hwa was Hong Kong’s first chief executive after the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Photo: May Tse