A fireworks display lights up the sky above Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on National Day in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
National Day fireworks cancelled as Hong Kong protests force yet another high-profile event to be scrapped
- Display was slated for October 1 when China will celebrate 70th anniversary of republic
- Leisure and Cultural Services Department says civil unrest behind decision
Topic | Hong Kong protests
